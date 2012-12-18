MARSEILLES, France Dec 18 A French psychiatrist
whose patient hacked an elderly man to death was found guilty of
manslaughter on Tuesday in a groundbreaking case that could
affect the way patients are treated.
A court in Marseilles said Daniele Canarelli, 58, had
committed a "grave error" by failing to recognise the public
danger posed by Joel Gaillard, her patient of four years.
Gaillard hacked to death 80-year-old Germain Trabuc with an
axe in March 2004 in Gap, in the Alps region of southeastern
France, 20 days after fleeing a consultation with Canarelli at
Marseilles's Edouard Toulouse hospital.
Canarelli was handed a one-year prison sentence and ordered
to pay 8,500 euros to the victim's children, in the first case
of its kind in France. Defence lawyers said the ruling would
have serious repercussions for treatment of the mentally ill.
"If a psychiatrist lives in fear of being sentenced, it will
have very real consequences and probably lead to harsher
treatment of patients," said Canarelli's lawyer, Sylvain
Pontier.
The court said Canarelli should have requested Gaillard be
placed in a specialised medical unit or referred him to another
medical team, as one of her colleagues suggested. Her stubborn
refusal had equated to a form of "blindness", the court
president Fabrice Castoldi said.
Gaillard had already been forcibly committed to a secure
hospital on several occasions for a series of increasingly
dangerous incidents.
The victim's son, Michel Trabuc, said he hoped the case
would set a legal precedent.
"There's no such thing as zero risk, but I hope this will
move psychiatry forward and, above all, that it will never
happen again," he said.
Gaillard was not held responsible for his actions and was
freed under medical supervision.
(Reporting by Jean-François Rosnoblet; Writing by Vicky
Buffery; Editing by Alison Williams)