PARIS, July 14 Senior Credit Agricole
executive Xavier Musca said on Saturday he would take steps to
fight back legally against accusations of influence-peddling
during his time as a top official under former French president
Nicolas Sarkozy.
The launch of a preliminary investigation into Musca on
Friday followed a series of graft allegations in France that
prompted President Francois Hollande to pledge in a Bastille Day
interview to clean up and modernise politics.
Musca said he would launch a case for "false accusation"
against insurance entrepreneur Christian Laurent, who filed the
original complaint in the case.
"My name has been cited in a legal complaint founded on
baseless allegations," Musca told Reuters.
The accusations against Musca relate to the award by then
finance minister Christine Lagarde of a national medal of honour
to a legal expert who sided with the state in a legal battle
against Laurent's insurance business, Itea.
Musca was head of the French Treasury at the time before
later becoming Sarkozy's chief of staff.
An official at the prosecutor's office, speaking under the
French custom of not being identified by name, said that Laurent
was also filing a separate complaint against Lagarde, who is now
head of the International Monetary Fund.
Under the French system, there are separate channels for
pursuing former ministers and a complaint against Lagarde would
have to be vetted by a specific legal body to see whether there
were grounds for pursuing the matter, the official said.
In Musca's case, a preliminary police inquiry will seek to
establish whether the complaint is sufficiently serious to merit
a proper investigation.
Musca has been head of international retail banking by
Credit Agricole since June and his experience as France's
leading euro zone crisis expert under Sarkozy could prove
valuable to the French bank, which sources familiar with the
matter have said is seeking to sell all or part of its
struggling Greek subsidiary, Emporiki.
