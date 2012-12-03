PARIS Dec 3 A rare letter in which French
Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte vowed to "blow up the Kremlin"
fetched 10 times more than expected at an auction in France at
the weekend.
The code-written letter, signed "Nap" and dated October 20,
1812, sold for 187,500 euros ($244,400) in all at a sale
organised by Osenat auction house near Paris on Sunday.
Initial estimates indicated it would fetch 10,000 to 15,000
euros. When the hammer came down, a telephone bidder for a
Paris-based manuscript museum snapped it up for 150,000, or a
final total of 187,500 euros when additional costs are included.
Manuscript expert Alain Nicolas explained the significance
of the letter.
"It's entirely coded and signed, normally they weren't
signed but this one was so important it was signed anyway," he
said.
"We also have the transcription, and obviously that amazing
first sentence: 'I'm blowing up the Kremlin at three o'clock in
the morning, which provoked a bidding war, an explosion of bids,
and a record for an extraordinary letter written in Moscow," he
said.
The missive was written at a difficult moment for Napoleon,
towards the end of his 1812 Russian campaign, in which more than
300,000 French soldiers died.
The battle outside Moscow in September is considered among
the bloodiest day of action in the Napoleonic Wars, with at
least 70,000 casualties.
When Napoleon finally entered Moscow, he found the Russian
Tsar had already evacuated and the city was in tatters. It was
then he began the disastrous Great Retreat from Moscow, ordering
the Duke of Treviso to destroy the Kremlin as he went.
Others were disappointed not to get their hands on the
letter.
Franco-Russian Napoleon enthusiast Vladimir Hofmann went to
the auction hoping to secure the letter for a museum based in St
Petersburg.
"It seems to me that this letter belongs to France but it
belongs just as much to Russia. For Russians, Napoleon's
campaigns in general and all the 1812 campaign is a more
important historical moment than it is for France," he said.
($1 = 0.7689 euros)
(Reporting by Johnny Cotton: Writing by Brian Love, editing by
Paul Casciato)