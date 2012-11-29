* Movie maker says squabble is "funniest comedy of the year"
* National Front could benefit more than Socialists
* No sign that party feud will end soon
By Brian Love
PARIS, Nov 29 France's far-right National Front
party celebrated a fourfold increase in requests for membership
on Thursday as a feud convulsed its main right-wing rival the
UMP.
UMP leadership contenders accuse one another of fraud in an
internal election and the party now risks a permanent split just
months after it lost power, a potential gift for Socialist
President Francois Hollande.
An opinion poll showed the anti-immigration National Front,
which opposes the euro currency, could be an even bigger winner
from the infighting.
What started as a dry affair that fascinated few beyond UMP
ranks has become a daily soap opera that is making the party the
object of ridicule.
"This is the funniest comedy of the year," movie director
Luc Besson told a French newspaper. "Nobody would even dare
write that for TV or cinema."
Right-wing daily Le Figaro called the squabbling "live
suicide" on its front page this week and National Front leaders
drew mocking parallels with the U.S. TV soap opera Dallas.
Marion Marechal-Le Pen, niece of National Front boss Marine
Le Pen, said her party had enrolled 600 members a day over the
past week, compared to around 150 per day previously. Many could
have come from the UMP, she told LCI television.
The opinion poll published on Thursday made grim reading for
the party that ruled Europe's second-biggest economy for a
decade until Hollande defeated incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in a
May presidential election run-off.
Some 38 percent of respondents felt the National Front would
be the biggest beneficiary of the UMP's squabbling, well ahead
of Hollande's Socialists.
There is little sign that the acrimony will end soon, with
leadership candidate Francois Fillon refusing to accept defeat
to his rival Jean-Francois Cope in a recount that followed the
disputed initial vote on Nov. 18.
Cope is a disciple of Sarkozy with hardline views on
immigration and religion. Fillon was a popular prime minister
under Sarkozy and strikes a more urbane, reserved image.
Sarkozy, who led the UMP before his 2007-2012 presidential
term, is "furious" over the infighting, according to long-time
friends, and returned from semi-retirement this week to broker a
truce.
The deal fell apart the morning after it was struck.
"THIRTY MADMEN"
Marine Le Pen scored nearly 18 percent of the vote in the
first round of the presidential vote and Marion, granddaughter
of party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, became the first National
Front member of the National Assembly since the mid-1980s.
They hope the economic crisis plaguing Europe and cutbacks
planned to reduce a bloated state debt will push more poor and
disenchanted voters their way and help the National Front gain
ground in local elections set for 2014 and 2015.
Fillon has created a splinter group in the UMP called R-UMP
(Rassemblement UMP). It was soon the butt of jokes on TV shows
and Twitter because of the acronym's meaning in English.
A UMP member of parliament, Damien Meslot, is now calling
for a grassroots revolt against "thirty madmen" at UMP
headquarters in Paris.
Cope and Fillon have agreed to Sarkozy's latest request to
hold a new election, but only if an internal referendum is held
first to see if party members support yet another vote.
Another group is suggesting that a committee be set up to
assess the merits of a referendum and a new election. Meslot
proposes that UMP regional federations hold votes among 300,000
members to decide whether to hold another re-run.