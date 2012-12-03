BRUSSELS Dec 3 It can be "useful" to
temporarily nationalise privately owned assets to put pressure
on companies, France's finance minister said on Monday, when
asked about a French threat to part-nationalise steelmaker
ArcelorMittal.
Speaking to the European Parliament, Pierre Moscovici
described nationalisation as akin to a nuclear weapon and said
it should only be used under special circumstances.
"As for nationalising the steel industry... it's not the
solution the French government has gone for," he said.
"It is dissuasive, and something dissuasive is not meant to
be used, except under great duress. You need to think of nuclear
weapons or whatever. But I think temporary nationalisation is a
useful idea. It's happened in Europe, it's happened in the
United States."
