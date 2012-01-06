PARIS Jan 6 European Central Bank (ECB) governing board member Christian Noyer said on Friday that sovereign debt issuances across Europe were going better since the start of an ECB 3-year liquidity operation for banks last month.

"Since the ECB launched its big 3-year refinancing operation worth 500 billion (euros), we have in reality state debt issuances which have gone very well," Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France, told Europe 1 radio.

Noyer said France's latest bond auction had gone well and that there were no doubts about the country's ability to repay its debts, though he called for shoring up public finances in a rapid and credible manner.