LUXEMBOURG/PARIS Oct 21 France summoned the
U.S. ambassador on Monday to protest allegations in Le Monde
newspaper about large-scale spying on French citizens by the
U.S. National Security Agency.
The allegations that the agency was collecting tens of
thousands of French telephone records risked turning into a
diplomatic row just as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
arrived in Paris for the start of a European tour over Syria.
"I have immediately summoned the U.S. ambassador and he will
be received this morning at the Quai d'Orsay (the French Foreign
Ministry)," French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius
told reporters on the sidelines of an EU meeting in Luxembourg.
Earlier, France's interior minister, Manuel Valls, said Le
Monde's revelations that 70.3 million pieces of French telephone
data were recorded by the NSA between Dec 10, 2012 and Jan 8,
2013 were "shocking."
"If an allied country spies on France or spies on other
European countries, that's totally unacceptable," Valls told
Europe 1 radio.
U.S. Ambassador to France Charles Rivkin declined immediate
comment on reports that he had been called in by the French
foreign ministry but stressed that U.S.-French ties were close.
"This relationship on a military, intelligence, special
forces ... level is the best it's been in a generation," Rivkin
told Reuters as Kerry arrived in Paris.
In July, Paris prosecutors opened a preliminary inquiries
into the NSA's programme, known as Prism, after Germany's Der
Spiegel and Britain's The Guardian revealed wide-scale spying by
the agency leaked by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.
"We were warned in June (about the programme) and we reacted
strongly but obviously we need to go further," Fabius said. "We
must quickly assure that these practices aren't repeated."
The NSA's targets appeared to be individuals suspected of
links to terrorism, as well as those tied to French business or
politics, Le Monde wrote.
(Reporting By Adrian Croft and Arshad Mohammed. Writing by
Alexandria Sage; editing by Mark John)