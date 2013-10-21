* Paper says U.S. probed French politics, business
* Foreign minister says revelations unacceptable
* Allegations straining ties with key U.S. allies
(Updates with Obama-Hollande call)
By Adrian Croft and Arshad Mohammed
LUXEMBOURG/PARIS, Oct 21 France summoned the
U.S. ambassador on Monday after Le Monde newspaper reported the
huge scale of alleged American spying on French citizens, with
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius calling the revelations
unacceptable.
Le Monde said the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA)
recorded 70.3 million items of French telephone data between
Dec. 10, 2012 and Jan. 8, 2013 and had collected tens of
thousands of French phone records.
Its targets appeared to be individuals suspected of links to
terrorism, but also people tied to French business or politics,
the paper said.
The issue triggered a phone call between U.S. President
Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande. The two men
"discussed recent disclosures in the press - some of which have
distorted our activities and some of which raise legitimate
questions for our friends and allies about how these
capabilities are employed," the White House said in a statement.
Obama noted that the United States was reviewing how it
gathers intelligence to balance security and privacy concerns,
the White House said.
The allegations tested France's relations with Washington
just as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Paris for
the start of a European tour over Syria.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said the Le Monde
report on Monday had revealed "unacceptable practices".
"We have extremely useful cooperation with the United States
in the struggle against terrorism, but this cooperation does not
justify everything," Fabius told reporters on the sidelines of a
meeting with EU counterparts in Luxembourg.
"So we've asked the United States to provide clarifications,
explanations and justifications extremely quickly," he added.
Speaking to reporters in Paris, Kerry declined to comment on
Washington's intelligence-gathering as a matter of policy, but
said that the United States would hold talks with France and
other allies on the issue.
"Our goal is always to try to find the right balance between
protecting the security and the privacy of our citizens and this
work is going to continue as well as our very close
consultations with our friends here in France," Kerry said.
The U.S. embassy in Paris said Ambassador Charles Rivkin had
promised Fabius's chief of staff that he would convey France's
concerns to Washington.
CLOSE TIES ENDANGERED?
Rivkin declined immediate comment but stressed that
U.S.-French ties were close. "This relationship on a military,
intelligence, special forces ... level is the best it's been in
a generation," Rivkin told Reuters as Kerry arrived in Paris.
The scope of the NSA's alleged surveillance programme may
overshadow a relationship that has appeared strong in recent
years as Paris and Washington cooperated closely on national
security and united to bring pressure on Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad to quit.
In July, Paris prosecutors opened a preliminary inquiry into
the NSA's programme, known as Prism, after Britain's Guardian
newspaper and German magazine Der Spiegel revealed wide-scale
spying by the agency leaked by former NSA contractor Edward
Snowden.
Despite initial criticism that overshadowed the start of
U.S.-EU free-trade talks that month, France's politicians have
until now remained relatively subdued as the scale of the NSA's
alleged spying efforts became apparent.
But Fabius said two meetings earlier this year between U.S.
and EU officials on data protection had not dispelled his
government's concerns and had not gone far enough.
Hollande is to ask other EU leaders at a summit this week to
find ways to protect citizens' data, Fabius said.
European allies of the United States, including France and
regional power Germany, have mixed feelings about the
revelations from the Snowden documents that allegedly show how
the NSA collects data on foreign targets around the world.
In Germany, where many are particularly sensitive about
surveillance given the state's history of spying on its own
people during the Cold War, there were protests about the NSA
affair over the summer.
Chancellor Angela Merkel has not been particularly outspoken
in her criticism of the programmes, although she did ask U.S.
President Barack Obama for explanations during his July visit to
Germany.
(Reporting By Adrian Croft, Arshad Mohammed, Leila Abboud,
Leigh Thomas, and Jeff Mason; Writing by Alexandria Sage;
Editing by Mark John, Tom Pfeiffer, Barry Moody and Eric Walsh)