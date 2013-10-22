PARIS/BRUSSELS Oct 22 France is pushing to put
allegations of spying by the United States against its European
allies on the agenda of a summit of European leaders in Brussels
on Thursday, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said.
Describing the allegations in Le Monde newspaper of mass
surveillance of French citizens by the U.S. National Security
Agency as "serious" and "shocking", Ayrault said Europe needed
to band together to negotiate with the United States.
"President Francois Hollande has asked that the topic be
added to the summit agenda. It is not only a French question but
a European one," Ayrault told parliament on Tuesday. "We need to
protect ourselves and must demand that new rules are put in
place."
Washington's European allies have voiced mixed feelings
about the reports of extensive spying by the NSA since details
of the alleged programmes began to surface in June.
In Germany there were protests about the affair but
Chancellor Angela Merkel has not been particularly outspoken in
her criticism of Washington.
It remains to be seen whether France's EU partners will
agree to a formal discussion of the allegations in light of the
Le Monde report.
The paper said on Monday that the NSA recorded 70.3 million
items of French telephone data between Dec. 10, 2012 and Jan. 8,
2013 and collected tens of thousands of French phone records.
The targets appeared to be individuals suspected of links to
terrorism, but also people tied to French business or politics,
the paper said.
France's government summoned the U.S. ambassador over the
report and U.S. President Barack Obama discussed the allegations
with Hollande by phone. Obama acknowledged "legitimate questions
for our friends and allies about how these capabilities are
employed".
There is little consensus among EU member states on whether
to confront the U.S. on the issue given that most of them
cooperate closely with Washington on intelligence issues.
The October 24-25 summit is expected to focus on ways to
foster the digital economy. A copy of draft conclusions for the
summit seen by Reuters does not mention U.S. surveillance or the
European response to it. The draft was dated Oct. 21 and could
still be modified.
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Emmanuel Jarry in Paris and
Luke Baker in Brussels; writing by Leila Abboud; editing by Tom
Pfeiffer)