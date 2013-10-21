WASHINGTON Oct 21 U.S. President Barack Obama
spoke to French President Francois Hollande on Monday about
press reports disclosing alleged large-scale American spying on
French citizens, the White House said in a statement.
"The president and President Hollande discussed recent
disclosures in the press - some of which have distorted our
activities and some of which raise legitimate questions for our
friends and allies about how these capabilities are employed,"
the White House said.
"The president (Obama) made clear that the United States has
begun to review the way that we gather intelligence, so that we
properly balance the legitimate security concerns of our
citizens and allies with the privacy concerns that all people
share."
The two men agreed that their countries should continue to
discuss the issue through diplomatic channels, it said.