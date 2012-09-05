* Government says incident poses no danger
* Two workers receive minor hand injuries -operator EDF
* Incident happened during routine maintenance -EDF
By Gilbert Reilhac
STRASBOURG, France, Sept 5 A steam leak at
France's oldest nuclear plant triggered a brief fire alert on
Wednesday but the government and the company that operates the
plant said the incident in which two workers were slightly hurt
posed no risk.
French Energy Minister Delphine Batho said in a statement
the country's ASN nuclear safety agency had confirmed that the
incident, at the Fessenheim plant near France's border with
Germany, posed no public safety threat.
Operator EDF issued a statement saying the steam
leak occurred during a routine maintenance involving use of
hydrogen peroxide.
"No fire broke out," an EDF spokeswoman said. "Steam escaped
during a maintenance operation which set off the fire alarm,"
she said, adding that two staff suffered hand burns.
Shortly before EDF's statement, a local government official
and fire service officials said a fire had broken out at the
plant, which went into service in 1977.
Last April, a fire broke out in an engine room at the same
plant but there were no injuries. President Francois Hollande
promised before the election to close Fessenheim by the end of
his term in 2017.
In her statement, minister Batho said: "This is a workplace
accident in which two employees sustained light hand burns."
France, the world's most nuclear-dependent country - 75
percent of its electricity consumption is nuclear-produced -
carried out "stress tests" on its 19 nuclear plants and 58
reactors last year in the wake of the earthquake and tsunami
that triggered a nuclear disaster in Fukushima, Japan.
The ASN nuclear watchdog said the tests showed "sufficient"
safety levels but recommended action to beef up the operational
management of accidents and ensure facilities could resist
extreme cases such as flooding or quakes.