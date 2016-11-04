PARIS Nov 4 French utility EDF has
delayed the restart of its 900 megawatt/hour Chinon 3 nuclear
reactor to Nov. 11 from Nov. 6, grid operator RTE said on its
website on Friday.
The Chinon 3 reactor has been offline since Oct. 8 in a
planned outage.
EDF has also taken a number of other reactors off line in
recent weeks as it carries out checks requested by France's
nuclear safety regulator, sending European power prices to
multi-year highs.
The company on Thursday cut its 2016 nuclear power output
forecast for the second time this year after delaying the
restart of five nuclear reactors until end-December.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent; editing by Jason
Neely)