PARIS Nov 5 Police arrested three people found
in possession of remote-controlled drones near one of the
nuclear plants involved in a series of mystery overflights by
the unmanned aircraft, a source close to the investigation said
on Wednesday.
Two women and a man were apprehended near the
Belleville-sur-Loire nuclear plant in central France and two
drones were confiscated, the source said.
Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said last week that
France had launched an investigation after drones were
repeatedly sighted over seven of power utility EDF's
atomic plants, raising concerns over nuclear safety.
The drones in question were very small, but police have
given no indication of their exact nature.
French law bans aircraft of all types from flying within
five kilometres of nuclear facilities.
(Reporting by Gérard Bon; Writing by Laurence Frost; editing by
Ralph Boulton)