PARIS, Sept 16 EDF is seeking more than
2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in compensation from the French
government over its decision to close the state-controlled
energy company's Fessenheim nuclear power plant, the Journal du
Dimanche newspaper reported.
President Francois Hollande, who took power in May, said on
Friday he would shut Fessenheim in Alsace, near the German
border, by the end of 2016, sticking to his election pledge to
halt its operations by the end of his mandate in 2017.
The facility, which went into service in 1977, is France's
oldest nuclear power plant and has been a frequent focus of
safety concerns since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan
that triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
Without citing sources, the Sunday newspaper said EDF was
now asking the government to cover the cost of its investments
designed to prolong the plant's life until 2027.
The power group was also asking for compensation for loss of
profits, to the tune of 200 million euros per year for a period
of 10 years, the newspaper said.
France derives 75 percent of its electricity from nuclear
production, more than any other country, and the issue of its
nuclear dependency has become particularly sensitive in the wake
of last years' Fukushima disaster.
Hollande on Friday confirmed his campaign pledge to cut the
share of nuclear power in the energy mix to 50 percent.
Meanwhile, Fessenheim has been under particular scrutiny due
both to its age and its location, in an area at risk from
seismic activity and flooding.
Last week Green groups called for its early closure after a
steam leak triggered a brief fire alert.
Hollande's announcement on the early closure has dealt a
blow to the nuclear industry, and drawn criticism from unions
which are worried about job losses.
In an interview with the Journal du Dimanche, Bernard
Thibault, head of EDF's main workers' union, the CGT, called the
decision "rushed" and said it had been made before the country
had even started a debate on its energy transition.
The government is due to launch a six-month discussion on
the issue, that will seek to reshape the way energy is produced,
consumed and taxed.
($1 = 0.7606 euros)
(Reporting by Vicky Buffery; Editing by Anthony Barker)