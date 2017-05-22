* EDF denies "malicious rumours of secret plan"
* EDF says working within framework of French energy law
* France already outlined plans to cut down on nuclear
(Adds EDF denial)
PARIS, May 22 French state-controlled utility
EDF on Monday denied a media report that it had a
secret plan to push back by 25 years a target to reduce the
share of nuclear power generation within France's overall
electricity mix.
French television station BFM TV had earlier reported that
according to a secret internal EDF plan, the share of nuclear
generation in that mix will only be reduced to 50 percent by
2050, instead of 2025 as stipulated in a French law.
EDF said on its official Twitter account that it formally
denied the "malicious rumours about the existence of a secret
plan which sets back the 50 percent nuclear target to 2050."
It added it was working within the general framework of
France's 2015 energy law, and would work on France's energy
transition plans with the new government.
France's 2015 energy transition law outlined the country's
ambition to curb its dependence on atomic power by cutting the
share of nuclear in its electricity mix to 50 percent from over
75 percent currently, while developing more renewable power.
New French Ecology Minister Nicolas Hulot, a well-known
environmental activist, also confirmed last week that France
would aim to cut the share of nuclear in its power generation to
50 percent by 2025, and would close its oldest nuclear power
plant.
(Reporting by Geert de Clercq and Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip
Kar-Gupta)