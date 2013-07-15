* Activists call to close the plant, among France's oldest
* Some 30 activists arrested a few hours after intrusion
* Production at plant not affected
By Natalie Huet and Emmanuel Jarry
PARIS, July 15 Around 30 Greenpeace activists
were arrested on Monday after breaking into an EDF
nuclear power plant in southern France, saying they wanted to
expose security flaws and demanding its closure.
The activists, dressed in red, said they reached the walls
of two reactors at the Tricastin plant, one of France's oldest.
EDF denied they had got into any "sensitive areas" and said
production was not affected.
Interior Minister Manuel Valls called for an investigation
into the intrusion which raised questions about the security of
France's 19 nuclear plants and 58 reactors.
The protesters who entered the plant at dawn unfurled a
yellow and black banner on a wall above a picture of President
Francois Hollande, marked with the words: "Tricastin, nuclear
accident - President of the catastrophe?"
"With this action, Greenpeace is asking Francois Hollande to
close the Tricastin plant, which is among the five most
dangerous in France," Yannick Rousselet, in charge of nuclear
issues for Greenpeace France, said in a statement.
"If being physically able to touch the reactors is not being
in a sensitive place, I don't know what is," Rousselet told
Reuters. "People with bad intentions could have posed a threat
to the reactor's safety."
All 30 protesters were arrested by 1100 GMT after several
hours spent rounding up activists clinging to metal structures
and ladders, EDF said.
PLANT NOT ON SAFETY LIST
France's nuclear safety agency ASN did not include Tricastin
in a list released in April of six nuclear plants with the
lowest safety performance in 2012.
The action echoed tensions between the Socialist government
and ecologists, who accuse Hollande of not doing enough to
reduce France's reliance on nuclear power and increase the use
of renewable sources of energy.
Hollande sacked his energy and environment minister for
publicly criticising cuts to her budget earlier this month.
The president has pledged to cut the share of nuclear energy
in the country's electricity mix to 50 percent from 75 percent
by 2025. He has also said he wants to close the country's oldest
plant at Fessenheim, near the German border, by 2017.
Greenpeace said to honour his promise, Hollande would have
to close at least 10 reactors by 2017 and 20 by 2020. The
campaign group said this ought to include Tricastin, which was
built more than 30 years ago.
The dawn raid came less than a week after six female
Greenpeace activists climbed London's Shard, the tallest
building in Western Europe, in protest over plans by oil
producer Royal Dutch Shell to carry out drilling in the
Arctic circle.
