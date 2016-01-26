STRASBOURG, France One person died and another was injured in a tunnel collapse at France's future nuclear waste storage site in the northeast of the country, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The Strasbourg prefecture said in a statement that the front of a tunnel being drilled about 500 metres (yards) deep at the site in Bure had collapsed while measurements were being taken.

Nuclear waste agency Andra's Cigeo deep geological storage project is designed to bury France's highly radioactive nuclear waste hundreds of metres underground for thousands of years.

The government's final investment decision on the 25 billion euro ($27.08 billion) project is not expected before 2020, but Andra has already dug deep shafts to test the soil and its future installations.

($1 = 0.9231 euros)

(Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan and Adrian Croft)