* Power suppliers to pay EDF 42 euros/MWh for electricity

* EDF can sell a maximum of 100 TWh per year to competitors

PARIS Dec 2 EDF competitors will buy 61 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity in 2012 from the former power monopoly as part of a law to bolster competition, French energy regulator CRE said.

This makes up around 12 percent of the country's annual electricity consumption.

France adopted a law last year forcing state-owned utility EDF to sell a quarter, or a maximum of 100 terawatt hours per year, of its nuclear output to rivals to foster greater competition in the electricity market from July 2011.

EDF has an edge over its rivals as it reaps the profits of its 58 nuclear reactors, allowing French consumers to benefit from prices around a third cheaper than European neighbours.

Rivals will from the start of 2012 buy electricity from EDF at a price of 42 euros ($56.57) per megawatt hour, 10 euros cheaper than what they would pay in the wholesale market.

Alternative electricity suppliers to end-users lodged their requests to the CRE based on their power supply forecasts for 2012.

The CRE said EDF competitors such Direct Energie, GDF Suez or Poweo, had succeeded in boosting their electricity sales to industry clients by 16 percent to 7.2 terawatt hours between May and September.

"The impact of the law on the retail business and small businesses remains so far insignificant," the CRE said. ($1 = 0.7424 euros) (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; editing by Jason Neely)