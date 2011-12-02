* Power suppliers to pay EDF 42 euros/MWh for electricity
* EDF can sell a maximum of 100 TWh per year to competitors
PARIS Dec 2 EDF competitors will
buy 61 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity in 2012 from the
former power monopoly as part of a law to bolster competition,
French energy regulator CRE said.
This makes up around 12 percent of the country's annual
electricity consumption.
France adopted a law last year forcing state-owned utility
EDF to sell a quarter, or a maximum of 100 terawatt hours per
year, of its nuclear output to rivals to foster greater
competition in the electricity market from July 2011.
EDF has an edge over its rivals as it reaps the profits of
its 58 nuclear reactors, allowing French consumers to benefit
from prices around a third cheaper than European neighbours.
Rivals will from the start of 2012 buy electricity from EDF
at a price of 42 euros ($56.57) per megawatt hour, 10 euros
cheaper than what they would pay in the wholesale market.
Alternative electricity suppliers to end-users lodged their
requests to the CRE based on their power supply forecasts for
2012.
The CRE said EDF competitors such Direct Energie, GDF Suez
or Poweo, had succeeded in boosting their electricity sales to
industry clients by 16 percent to 7.2 terawatt hours between May
and September.
"The impact of the law on the retail business and small
businesses remains so far insignificant," the CRE said.
($1 = 0.7424 euros)
(Reporting by Muriel Boselli; editing by Jason Neely)