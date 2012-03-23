Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
PARIS, March 23 EDF's 1,300-megawatt Belleville 2 nuclear reactor stopped for an unplanned outage on March 21, RTE showed on its website.
An EDF spokeswoman, who confirmed the outage, said it had been triggered by a worker knocking a cable. As a result, a valve connected to a steam generator shut. (Reporting By Axelle du Crest)
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS