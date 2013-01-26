PARIS Jan 26 The French government plans to
unveil a fund to support small and mid-size businesses in the
country's nuclear industry, a spokeswoman for the industry
ministry said on Saturday, confirming a report in Le Monde
newspaper.
The government also plans to set up an association bringing
together French nuclear players in addition to the 123
million-euro ($166 million) fund, which will be designed to take
stakes in companies, bolster their capital and facilitate
tie-ups, the spokeswoman said.
It will be financed by major groups such as utility EDF
, nuclear reactor maker Areva and engineering
firm Alstom, as well as France's FSI strategic
investment fund.
While the proportions are yet to be determined, Le Monde
reported that the FSI would provide "a large third" of the sum.
The moves will be decided at a meeting of the French nuclear
industry strategic committee on Tuesday, attended by Industry
Minister Arnaud Montebourg and Ecology Minister Delphine Batho.
The industry ministry spokeswoman said it wants to show
support for a sector that employs 200,000 people in France and
which will likely hire 110,000 workers by 2020.
($1 = 0.7421 euros)
(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by James Regan;
Editing by Doina Chiacu)