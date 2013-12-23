PARIS Dec 23 A rail freight wagon carrying
nuclear waste derailed at a depot in Drancy, 3 km (2 miles)
northeast of Paris on Monday, the mayor of the town said.
There was no leakage of nuclear waste, Jean-Christophe
Lagarde said by telephone.
"Today at 1605 (1505 GMT), a freight car transporting
radioactive material derailed in Drancy station," said the
mayor, who is also a member of parliament for the French
centrist UDI party.
About 4,000 freight wagons carrying radioactive or chemical
waste pass through the station each year, Lagarde said, calling
the incident "intolerable".
France's "Europe Ecologie Les Verts" (EELV) Green party
called for an end to the transportation of radioactive waste
through urban areas and busy stations following the incident.
"The slightest accident can have catastrophic effects," the
EELV party said in a statement. "All (nuclear waste) transport
is risky and exposes populations to unnecessary danger."
