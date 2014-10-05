PARIS Oct 5 France's energy minister said on
Sunday that the cost of maintaining older reactors would be
factored into any decision on the future size of its large and
aging nuclear power fleet.
The government already plans to shut the Fessenheim plant on
the German border as part of a pledge to bring down atomic
energy to 50 percent of French power output by 2025 from the
current 75 percent, the highest share in the world.
But it has skirted the issue of whether to extend the
operating life of its 58 nuclear reactors, which state-owned
utility would like to prolong from 40 years to up to 60
years.
"Investments in reactors at the oldest plants don't last
forever. You then have to re-invest and that is very expensive,"
Energy Minister Segolene Royal told France 3 television.
"If it costs a lot more to carry out maintenance to make
older plants secure, it would be better to build renewable
energy installations," she said.
France, like other European countries, faces rising costs to
maintain a nuclear fleet with an average age of about 30 years.
EDF has estimated that extending the life of the plants would
cost 55 billion euros.
About half of its reactors are due to reach the current
40-year limit during the 2020s. French nuclear watchdog ASN has
said it will give an initial opinion on the issue next year.
Royal is steering through parliament an energy transition
bill that introduces a cap on nuclear power production, which
would force EDF to close an equivalent capacity when it launches
the 1,600 megawatt Flamanville reactor, due in 2016.
She said this week the government could choose to close
another site than Fessenheim but dismissed as "fanciful" a 5
billion euro estimate made by two parliamentarians for the cost
of closing Fessenheim.
