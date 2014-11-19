PARIS Nov 19 EDF will still need to start
shutting down some nuclear capacity in 2015 despite a new delay
in finishing a replacement in northern France, the official in
charge of the closure of France's oldest plant said on
Wednesday.
The French utility announced on Tuesday that it
expects 1,600-megawatt Areva-designed EPR nuclear reactor in
Flamanville, France, to be connected to the grid in 2017,
instead of 2016.
That pushed back the production of the first megawatt of
electricity to the last year of President Francois Hollande's
mandate, which terminates in May 2017. Closing the Fessenheim
plant on the German border was a campaign pledge of Hollande's.
The delay gave rise to talk that EDF could avoid closing the
Fessenheim nuclear plant altogether if a new centre-right
government came to power in May 2017 and repealed the energy
transition law that caps nuclear capacity at 63.2 gigawatts.
But Jean-Michel Malerba, who is in charge of closing the
1,600-MW reactor, told Reuters that EDF will still have to
request a production permit for Flamanville some 18 months
before start-up and will also have to request a production
withdrawal permit for the equivalent capacity in 2015.
"EDF will have to ask for a production authorisation for
Flamanville in 2015, even if the start-up date is a bit delayed,
and on that occasion they will have to declare which reactors
they want to shut to obtain that authorisation," he said.
The official said Article 55 of the energy transition bill,
which won approval from the lower house of parliament last
month, requires EDF to request a production authorisation no
later than 18 months before April 2017.
Energy Minister Segolene Royal suggested in September that
keeping Fessenheim open, where half a billion euros ($630
million) of maintenance investment has been made in recent
years, was a possibility.
