PARIS Jan 3 The French nuclear safety authority (ASN) said on Tuesday that France's 58 nuclear reactors had sufficient safety levels and that no plant needed to be shut.

The ASN made the comment in its conclusions on post-Fukushima stress tests that the independent watchdog handed to the government.

The ASN conclusions are based on a report delivered by French nuclear safety expert group IRSN in November.