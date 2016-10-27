* French nuclear fleet restricted, causing tight supply
* Prices up across Europe's medium-, long-term curve
* Germany, others to plug gaps, see their prices rise
* Problems increase importance of winter weather
By Vera Eckert and Oleg Vukmanovic
FRANKFURT/MILAN, Oct 27 Deepening setbacks to
France's nuclear reactors have shaken confidence in Europe's
wholesale electricity markets as traders push winter prices to
new highs in anticipation of fresh outages and tight supply.
The month-long rally intensified this week after French
nuclear safety watchdog ASN warned its sprawling probe into
forged quality control reports on reactor parts would turn up
more irregularities. .
This leaves traders guessing as to how many more reactors
could be shut.
The scale of forced closures in nuclear power-reliant France
- 19 reactors offline and 12 more due to shut - is the biggest
since the Fukushima disaster in 2011 crippled Japan's entire
nuclear sector.
It has driven mid-term prices higher and posed questions
about the sustainability of long-term supply in Europe as France
drains surrounding countries' output via five large power
interconnectors.
"Overall, I would expect a tight fourth quarter where high
prices will stay in place, especially if the weather is cold,"
said Giacomo Masato, research analyst at brokerage Marex
Spectron.
However, he tied price moves to weather patterns, as long
cold periods amplify demand whereas wind and sunshine levels
play a big role in deciding supply availability from renewable
plants.
"Weather, both wind generation and electricity demand, will
determine the scale of the impact but the market is currently
pricing in the risk of a cold or average winter," said James Cox
of consultancy Poyry.
Traders said other fuels that interact with power such as
coal, oil, gas and EU carbon emissions respond to different
drivers and were only partially bullish because of the French
nuclear situation.
"Panic plays a great role today but the question is how many
people are really still short," said a German trader. "Maybe the
rallies were exaggerated and will collapse when the winter
weather turns out warmer."
But concerns are adding up.
On Tuesday, a delayed restart at the Civaux-2, Dampiere-3
and Gravelines-2 plants added to nervousness as much as a French
government decision to maintain a mechanism under which main
utility EDF must sell supply cheaply to rivals.
Apart from facilitating speculative re-selling into the
tight market, this also stirs more demand. "EDF is in the market
to buy to supply to others," one trader said.
In addition, there have been more irregularities detected at
EDF reactor Gravelines 5.
French wholesale 2017 power prices hit a contract
high of 45.6 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) on Thursday amid
gains on coming weeks and months.
"Would France stop all the faulty nuclear plants in case it
means shutting down factories in the country and have people
freezing?" asked one trader.
Prices in Europe's largest power supplier Germany with its
vast installed renewable capacities are also rallying.
Its 33 gigawatt coal capacity can also be revved up to help
when other markets are short, thanks to a high level of
interconnection.
German Year Ahead power hit a two-year high of
33.65 euros.
