PARIS Feb 9 EDF'S 900-megawatt Tricastin 2 nuclear reactor stopped for an unplanned outage on Thursday afternoon, data from grid operator RTE showed.

The reactor went offline at 1400 GMT, the data showed without giving further details.

The French power system has been under strain due to cold weather and an unplanned power plant outage caused a price spike in the market on Wednesday. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)