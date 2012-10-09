PARIS Oct 9 EDF's 1,330-MW Paluel 4 nuclear reactor stopped for an unplanned outage at 1410 GMT on Tuesday, French power grid RTE showed on its website on Tuesday.

RTE did not provide a reason for the unplanned outage or a restart date for the reactor located in Normandy in northern France. (Reporting by Axelle du Crest; writing by Michel Rose)