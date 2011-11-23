(Adds detail, background)
VALOGNES, France Nov 23 French
anti-nuclear activists scuffled with police in Normandy on
Wednesday as they tried to hold up a train transporting
radioactive waste processed by nuclear producer Areva
to a storage site in Germany.
Several hundred protesters tried to occupy the train tracks
near the town of Valognes in northwestern France before being
repelled by police in riot gear. Police said they had detained
five people.
Before the train eventually departed around mid-afternoon,
the activists played a cat-and-mouse game with police officers,
who launched canisters of tear gas to disperse them before
charging the crowd with batons.
"This movement is about the indignation of people who are
aware of the dangers of nuclear power and who reject politics
geared only toward the profit of certain businesses," said a
60-year-old activist, who did not want to give his name.
Protesters managed to damage some sections of the
railway track, but workers repaired it before the train left.
The train carried 11 tubular containers of highly
radioactive nuclear waste processed by Areva at its treatment
plant at La Hague, northwest France.
The treated waste, which originates from German nuclear
plants, was en route to the nuclear waste facility of Gorleben
in northeastern Germany for storage.
Wednesday's train marked the last of 12 shipments
of treated nuclear waste sent in recent years from France to
Gorleben. An expired contract between the two countries is not
expected to be renewed.
(Additional reporting by Antony Paone; Writing by Alexandria
Sage; Editing by Geert De Clercq and Mark Heinrich)