GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as tech bounces; investors ready for Fed
* European shares rebound from seven-week lows (Updates with U.S. market closing levels)
PARIS Nov 25 French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Friday said France would go ahead with a project to build a 60th nuclear reactor in Penly, in northwest France.
Sarkozy made the comments during a press conference in Pierrelatte, near the Tricastin nuclear power plant in southern France. (Reporting By Marie Maitre)
* European shares rebound from seven-week lows (Updates with U.S. market closing levels)
* Brent crude sees 'death cross' as moving averages fall (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement, adds API numbers)