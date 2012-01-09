(Updates with one restart)

PARIS Jan 9 The following table lists outages at French state-run utility EDF's nuclear reactors that provide information on stoppages and restarts.

France has a total nuclear generation capacity of 63,260 megawatts (MW) provided by 58 reactors, according to France's power grid RTE.

According to a Reuters estimate, 3,100 MW or 4.90 percent of France's nuclear production capacity is currently offline.

This puts the online availability at 60160 MW or 95.10 percent.

RTE now publishes weekly and three-monthly forecasts per unit of production above 100 MW, which are updated on a daily basis at 1000 GMT and each Friday at 1000 GMT, respectively.

PLANNED OUTAGES IN NEXT THREE MONTHS

Blayais 1 due to stop in week 10

Dampierre 2 due to stop in week 5

Chooz 2 due to stop in week 7

Civaux 2 due to stop in week 8

Cattenom 1 due to stop in week 8

Cattenom 3 due to stop week 11 only

Cruas 4 due to stop week 13

Golfech 1 due to stop week 13

Gravelines 2 due to stop week 12

Gravelines 4 due to stop in week 8, restart week 12

Fessenheim 2 due to stop in week 4

Tricastin 2 due to stop in week 12

Below is a list of known nuclear shutdowns and expected restart dates:

+ latest changes

* planned outage (between 4 and 6 week long)

** once-a-decade maintenance (around 3 month long)

*** unplanned outage

OUTAGES Unit no. Capacity (MW) Date outage Expect

restart

Cattenom 4 1,300 Jan. 5*** Jan. 12

Fessenheim 2 900 April 16** Week 04

Gravelines 1 900 July 29** Week 05

- - - -

RESTARTS

In 2011 + Gravelines 3 900 Jan. 5-Jan. 09***

Penly 1 1,300 Sept 17-Week 52**

Saint Laurent 2 900 Nov 25-Week 51***

Belleville 1 1,300 Sept 24-Week 51*

Bugey 2 900 Oct 15-Dec 08*

Bugey 5 900 June 11-Week 51**

Civaux 1 1,300 Dec 05-Dec 06***

Chinon 3 900 Dec 06-Dec 06***

Civaux 1 1,300 Aug 13-Dec 04**

Chinon 2 900 Oct 15-Dec 02*

Chooz 1 1,300 Sept 24-Nov 30*

Cruas 2 900 Sept. 17-Nov 29*

Tricastin 3 900 Oct 30-Nov 27***

Civaux 2 1,300 Oct 30-Nov 23*

Paluel 4 1,300 Oct 8-Week 46

Fessenheim 1 900 July 30-Nov 5*

Chinon 3 900 August 27-Nov 5*

Cruas 3 900 Oct 30-Nov 3*

Tricastin 4 900 Sept. 11/12-Oct 28*

Gravelines 6 900 Sept 17-Oct 24*

Dampierre 3 900 Aug 13-Oct 23*

Blayais 3 900 Sept 10-Oct 20*

Blayais 4 900 Oct 11-Oct 12***

Cattenom 4 1,300 Sep 3-Oct 13*

Saint Laurent 2 900 Oct 9-Oct 9***

Saint Laurent 2 900 Oct 2-Oct 2*

Flamanville 2 1,300 Aug 13-Sept 28*

Chinon 4 900 Sept 24-Sept 24*

Chinon 1 900 Sept 21-Sept 22***

Chinon 1 900 June 25-Sept 19*

Paluel 3 1,300 Sept 17-Sept 18*

Tricastin 1 900 July 2-Sept 16*

Nogent 2 1,300 July 23-Sept 14*

Blayais 2 900 July 8-Sep 12**

Tricastin 3 900 July 10-Sept 11/12***

Cattenom 2 1,300 Aug. 29-Sept. 1***

Bugey 4 900 Aug. 27-Aug.28

Saint Alban 1 1,300 Aug. 24-Aug 25***

Cattenom 2 1,300 May 6-Aug. 27*

Cruas 1 900 Aug. 24-Aug.25***

Cruas 3 900 July 23-Aug. 24*

Penly 2 1,300 Aug. 23-Aug. 23***

Saint Alban 1 1,300 Aug.22-Aug 23***

Saint Laurent 1 900 Aug 19-Aug 20***

Golfech 2 1,300 June 18-Aug. 22*

Saint Alban 2 1,300 Aug 12-Aug 19*

Saint Laurent 1 900 Aug 12-Aug 18***

Dampierre 1 900 May 6-Aug 16**

Cruas 2 900 Aug 5-Aug. 17***

Bugey 3 900 Aug 12-?*

Chooz 2 1,300 Aug 13-Aug 14*

Tricastin 4 900 Aug 6-Aug 12***

Cruas 1 900 May 21-Aug. 13*

Gravelines 5 900 July 2-Aug.10*

Saint-Laurent 1 900 July 31-Aug. 2***

Saint Alban 1 1,300 July 28-July 29***

Civaux 2 1,300 July 22-July 26*

Saint-Alban 1 1,300 March 5-July 22**

Chooz 2 1,300 July 14-July 19*

Nogent 1 1,300 July 18-July 19***

Gravelines 4 900 May 14-July 10*

Dampierre 4 900 July 2-July 3*

Golfech 1 1,300 June 30-July 4*

Tricastin 4 900 June 26-June 30*

Saint-Laurent 2 900 June 28-June 28***

Tricastin 3 900 May 21 - June 25 *

Bugey 4 900 Feb. 5- June 25**

Blayais 4 900 April 22- June 27 *

Chinon 4 900 May 14-June 23*

Flamanville 1 1,300 May 14-June 23*

Paluel 2 1,300 June 17- ?***

Cruas 2 900 June 17-June 17***

Paluel 3 1,300 June 12-June 13*

Chooz 1 1,300 June 11-June 12*

Civaux 2 1,300 June 11-June 14*

Cruas 3 900 June 6-June 8***

Civaux 2 1,300 June 2-June 6*

Cruas 2 900 May 29-May 31***

Golfech 1 1,300 May 28-May 29*

Civaux 2 900 May 30-May 30***

Penly 1 1,300 May 29-May 29***

Paluel 2 1,300 May 25-May 26***

Tricastin 2 900 Jan.15-May 25*

Belleville 2 1,300 May 22-May 23*

Cattenom 3 1,300 May 19-May 22*

Paluel 2 1,300 April 16-May 20*

Cattenom 3 1,300 May 19-May 22***

Gravelines 2 900 Apr. 9-10-May 19*

Tricastin 1 900 May 4-May ?***

Saint-Laurent 2 900 March 13-May 17*

Penly 2 1,300 April 9-May 12*

Flamanville 2 1,300 May 6-May 8***

Dampierre 4 900 May 5-May 16***

Cruas 4 900 April 9-May 15*

Chooz 2 1,450 April 26-May 7***

Bugey 2 900 May 5-May 8***

Blayais 1 900 March 12-May 7*

Dampierre 4 900 March 26-May 1*

Gravelines 3 900 Feb 19-April 28*

Gravelines 1 900 Apr.13/14-Apr.22***

Cattenom 3 1,300 Jan. 15-April 22**

Nogent 1 1,300 March 5-April 13*

Paluel 1 1,300 April 1-April 15*

Paluel 3 1,300 Feb 26-April 9*

Paluel 2 1,300 March 28-March 29***

Flamanville 2 1,300 March 7-March 12***

Dampierre 2 900 Feb 11-March 12*

Cruas 3 900 Mar 1/2-Mar 6*

Bugey 2 900 Mar 2-Mar 3***

Saint-Laurent 2 900 Feb 22-Feb 22***

Cruas 3 900 Feb 18-Feb 19/20***

Dampierre 1 900 Feb 20-Feb 21***

(Reporting By Axelle du Crest and Muriel Boselli)