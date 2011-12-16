(Recasts with news that alert has been lifted)

PARIS Dec 16 French nuclear operator EDF said on Friday it had ended a precautionary emergency plan set out at its Blayais nuclear power plant near Bordeaux as storm winds and torrential rain that started to subside.

"The favourable evolution of weather conditions, and in particular weakening winds, have allowed us to lift at 1300 (1200 GMT) our internal vigilance plan at the Blayais nuclear plant," EDF said in statement.

"The four reactors have continued to operate safely. The storm has had no impact on the facilities," EDF said.

Earlier in the day, EDF had said the plan had been put in place at 0630 GMT to prevent flooding of the plant, located on the banks of the Gironde estuary, by securing access to certain doors and putting mobile water-pumping stations in place around the facilities, she said.

Nuclear power operators around the world have stepped up safety measures after an earthquake and tsunami hit Japan's Fukushima Daiichi power plant in March, causing the worst nuclear disaster since the Chernobyl accident 25 years ago.

In December 1999, a massive storm combined with the incoming tide provoked the partial flooding of two of Blayais' 4 reactors, resulting in a brief power cut and loss of backup systems. (Reporting by Marie Maitre; editing by Jason Neely)