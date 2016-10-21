* Nuclear outages revive region's fossil fuel burn
* Regional power flows upended by French demand
* Coal price at 2-year high, French Q1 power at record
By Oleg Vukmanovic and Susanna Twidale
MILAN/LONDON, Oct 21 France's stricken nuclear
power sector has become a key driver of European power prices,
fuelling gains across markets and pushing coal back into the
limelight as winter nears.
Nuclear power-reliant France is siphoning electricity away
from markets it usually supplies such as Germany, Italy, Spain
and the Benelux states in response to mass reactor outages at
home as utility EDF conducts safety tests.
Twenty of France's 58 reactors are now shut for tests and
EDF expects to halt four more in the coming months, sparking
concerns over supply tightness as lower temperatures lift
demand.
France's close ties with neighbouring countries' power grids
via links to Britain, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Italy and
Spain means domestic problems are rippling out across the
region.
In Italy, which is pumping more power across the Alps to
France, new export demand has revived long dormant or under-used
gas-fired power plants, a source with knowledge of the matter
said.
Caught off-guard by low wind output in north Germany and
tight hydroelectric reserves across the Nordics, Europe is also
witnessing an unlikely coal renaissance that has seen physical
prices hit two-year highs.
"(French outages) are having a big impact as they are
driving more thermal demand at the moment ... Needing to cover
that shortfall of power in the market with thermal is pushing up
fuels and carbon," said Energy Aspects analyst Trevor Sikorski.
European coal futures have jumped 33 percent to
their highest level since December 2014 due to renewed demand,
raising the cost of pumping carbon into the atmosphere.
EU carbon prices have hit a four-month high of 6.14 euros/
tonne.
Data shows France burned more coal, oil and gas in September
than at any time since 1984 while utilities in Germany, Europe's
biggest power market and economy, continue to lean heavily on
coal-fired electricity production.
The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, is keen to
develop a single energy market in Europe to improve flexibility
and increase security of supply within the bloc.
It has a non-binding target for all member states to have
connections that allow them to transport at least 10 percent of
their electricity generation to neighbouring countries by 2020.
"If the French didn't have interconnection they would be in
deep problems and their prices would have really been off the
chart. Given the interconnections, the volatility is less but
shared out amongst more markets," Sikorski said.
COMMODITY BULL RUN
French wholesale Q1 2017 power prices hit a
record high of 69.90 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), while the
day-ahead price soared to a four-year high of 100 euros/MWh.
Prices in other countries followed suit, with day-ahead
power in Germany hitting 2016 highs of 48.50 euros MWh.
One trader said he expects French power prices to stay
volatile for the next two months, pulling European power prices
along with them and sustaining coal at its current high levels.
Nordic winter power prices are also surging as low
hydroelectric reserves make the region more reliant on imports
from already stretched Germany.
"About 80 percent of the rise in the Nordic power prices is
because of the French situation," a Sweden-based trader said.
Measured in potential energy, Nordic water reserves were
about 20 terawatt-hours (TWh) below normal levels due to
long-lasting dry weather period.
EDF on Friday said its 2016 nuclear output forecast of
380-390 Terawatt hours (TWh) and 390-400 TWh for 2017 remained
unchanged.
(Addditional reporting by Bate Felix in Paris, Vera Eckert in
Frankfurt, Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo, editing by David Evans)