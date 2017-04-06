PARIS, April 6 The board of French power utility
EDF on Thursday decided not to vote through a motion
that could have closed its ageing Fessenheim nuclear plant for
good, a trade union official said.
The step could jeopardise a commitment by President Francois
Hollande to agree an end to power production at France's oldest
atomic plant in time for the end of his five-year term in office
this summer, CGT union official Laurent Langlard said.
"Broadly speaking this is a snub to the government in that
the closure of Fessenheim is not formally signed and sealed," he
told Reuters.
