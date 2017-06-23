PARIS, June 23 French energy minister Nicolas
Hulot said on Friday the government planned to present a draft
law this autumn that would stop granting licences for oil and
gas exploitation in France and overseas territories.
"There will be no new licence granted for exploration of
hydrocarbons, we will pass the law this autumn," Hulot said on
his Twitter account following an interview on BFM-TV,
Hulot, an environmental campaigner before he became a
minister last month, also added that diesel and petrol taxation
would remain unchanged in the near future.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Cyril Camu; Editing by Andrew
Callus)