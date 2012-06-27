* Tax could raise some 500 mln euros -industry body
PARIS, June 27 France is considering a one-off
tax on the oil sector before the end of 2012 that would raise
around 500 million euros ($623.55 million), helping depleted
French coffers but hurting its struggling refining industry.
The government's spokeswoman confirmed an earlier press
report on Wednesday that France's new government was mulling
introducing the tax in July's amended budget bill to help the
country meet its budget deficit target.
"That is one of the options being studied by the budget
ministry but...things are not yet confirmed," Najat
Vallaud-Belkacem told a news conference.
The tax could raise about 500 million euros this year, the
head of France's oil industry body (UFIP) Jean-Louis Schilansky
told Reuters.
"The tax would be indexed on crude and fuel product stocks
held by oil firms operating in France," Schilansky said.
"This will contribute to the deterioration of the refining
sector," he added. "It's a severe blow."
The French oil distribution industry, which includes
refineries of oil majors such as Total and petrol
stations owned by supermarket chains such as Carrefour
, had a net profit of about 500 million euros last
year, according to statistics from the Comite Professionel du
Petrole think-tank.
The European refining sector has been struggling for years
due to poor margins and weak demand for fuel products, prompting
Total to shut its Dunkirk refinery at the start of 2010 and
Petroplus to end refining at its Reichstett plant in eastern
France in May 2011.
Total declined to comment on the plan. No one was
immediately available at Carrefour to comment.
