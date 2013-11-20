PARIS Nov 20 French shoppers plan to spend less
online on average this Christmas, the country's Commerce
Federation (Fevad) said on Wednesday, the latest sign of
France's struggling economy.
The economy contracted in the third quarter - the third time
in four quarters - jobless numbers are at a record high, and
taxes have been rising.
Shoppers are expected to spend an average 193 euros online
for Christmas presents, down 3 percent from a year ago, Fevad
said in a statement.
But because more French will shop online, online Christmas
retail sales are expected to reach 10.3 billion euros ($13.9
billion), a year-on-year rise of 14 percent.
This would lift total online retail sales in France to over
50 billion euros in full-year 2013 from 45 billion in 2012.
A survey by market research group Deloitte released earlier
this month showed that while families across Europe prepare to
spend more on average this Christmas for the first time since
2008, the French were among those who looked set to spend less
as they grow more pessimistic about their purchasing power.
($1 = 0.7394 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)