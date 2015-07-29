PARIS, July 29 France's Bpifrance public
investment bank said Wednesday it is selling 2 percent of French
telecom operator Orange shares in a deal a banking
source said was worth about 805 million euros ($887.43 million).
Bpifrance said its stake holding arm was selling 53 million
Orange shares via an accelerated private placement to
institutional investors.
The banking source said that the shares were being placed at
between 15.12 euros and the market price. Orange shares closed
up Wednesday 2 percent at 15.4 euros.
"The proceeds of the disposal will ... be used to finance
new investments, pursuing the mission entrusted to Bpifrance for
the financing of French companies," it said in a statement.
Bpifrance said it would hold 9.6 percent of Orange after the
placement. Afterwards it and the French state would together
hold a combined 23 percent of the company, remaining its largest
shareholder.
Goldman Sachs acted as sole global coordinator for
the deal and joint bookrunner. Societe Generale was
also a joint bookrunner.
($1 = 0.9071 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)