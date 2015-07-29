(Adds completion of sale and final price)
PARIS, July 29 France's Bpifrance public
investment bank on Wednesday sold a 2 percent stake in French
telecom operator Orange in a deal worth about 801
million euros ($880 million).
Bpifrance said it was selling about 53 million Orange shares
via an accelerated private placement to institutional investors.
A banking source said that the 52,977,707 shares were later
placed with buyers at 15.12 euros each, a 1.8 percent discount
to Wednesday's closing price of 15.4 euros, for a total value of
801.022 million euros.
"The proceeds of the disposal will ... be used to finance
new investments, pursuing the mission entrusted to Bpifrance for
the financing of French companies," Bpifrance said in a
statement.
Bpifrance said it would hold 9.6 percent of Orange after the
placement. Afterwards it and other French state funds would
together hold a combined 23 percent of the company, remaining
its largest shareholder.
Goldman Sachs acted as sole global coordinator for
the deal and joint bookrunner. Societe Generale was
also a joint bookrunner.
($1 = 0.9071 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus and Grant
McCool)