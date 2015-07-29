(Adds completion of sale and final price)

PARIS, July 29 France's Bpifrance public investment bank on Wednesday sold a 2 percent stake in French telecom operator Orange in a deal worth about 801 million euros ($880 million).

Bpifrance said it was selling about 53 million Orange shares via an accelerated private placement to institutional investors.

A banking source said that the 52,977,707 shares were later placed with buyers at 15.12 euros each, a 1.8 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price of 15.4 euros, for a total value of 801.022 million euros.

"The proceeds of the disposal will ... be used to finance new investments, pursuing the mission entrusted to Bpifrance for the financing of French companies," Bpifrance said in a statement.

Bpifrance said it would hold 9.6 percent of Orange after the placement. Afterwards it and other French state funds would together hold a combined 23 percent of the company, remaining its largest shareholder.

Goldman Sachs acted as sole global coordinator for the deal and joint bookrunner. Societe Generale was also a joint bookrunner.

($1 = 0.9071 euros) ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus and Grant McCool)