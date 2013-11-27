(Adds Richard comment)
By Jean-Baptiste Vey
PARIS Nov 27 Orange Chief Executive
Stephane Richard faces a hearing in a French administrative
court over his role as a government aide in a 2008 arbitration
case in which the state awarded a large pay-out to businessman
Bernard Tapie, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
Richard, who is also being investigated in a separate
criminal case on the affair, will be questioned in January or
February by France's Court of Budgetary and Financial Discipline
(CBFD), the sources, who requested anonymity, said.
Richard, who at the time of the arbitration case was a
senior Finance Ministry official, said in a statement on
Wednesday that the hearing would give him another chance to
defend himself and to "prove and show that the accusations
against him are totally unfounded".
A prosecutor for the CBFD, which is charged with ensuring
the proper use of public funds by state employees and can levy
fines, decided on Nov. 20 there was sufficient evidence for
Richard and two other public servants to go before the court,
the sources said.
A ruling is expected a few weeks after testimony is heard.
The CBFD declined to comment.
The government of President Francois Hollande will have to
decide whether Richard, who took the helm at Orange in early
2010, should have a second term. A decision is expected before
the group's annual shareholder meeting due in May.
The state owns 28.4 percent of Orange, previously France
Telecom, which is Europe's fourth-biggest telecom operator by
sales.
In 2008, Richard was a senior aide to Christine Lagarde, the
finance minister at that time, when the government of the day
awarded Tapie 285 million euros ($373 million) in damages in a
long battle with Credit Lyonnais.
Tapie had contested the bank's role in the sale of his stake
in sports clothing firm Adidas in 1993.
In the separate criminal case, investigating judges are
examining allegations that Tapie got favourable treatment
because of his political ties when the government decided to
take the case to arbitration instead of court.
In June, Richard was placed under formal investigation in
the criminal case.
In French criminal law, a formal investigation means there
is "serious or consistent evidence" pointing to likely
implication of a suspect in a crime. It is one step closer to a
trial, but some such investigations have been dropped without
going to court.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Leila Abboud;
Editing by Mark John and Jane Merriman)