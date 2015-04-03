By Leila Abboud
| PARIS, April 3
PARIS, April 3 The French state will get double
voting rights at telecom group Orange in 2016,
potentially allowing it to sell some of its 25 percent stake
without losing influence as it takes advantage of recent
legislation.
France's "Florange" law, passed last year and named after a
closed steel factory, gives double voting rights to investors
who register shares in their name and hold them for at least two
years.
The agenda published on Friday for Orange's May 27 annual
shareholders' meeting show it has not proposed a resolution to
keep one share one vote, meaning longer-term investors will gain
double rights when the law takes effect next year.
Similar moves to give the state double voting rights are
underway at EDF and GDF-Suez.
Double voting rights are already common in France, unlike in
the United States and Britain where the one share, one vote
principle is considered a cornerstone of good corporate
governance.
Twenty-two companies in France's blue-chip CAC-40 index
of 40 companies already have some form of double voting
rights and more will join once the Florange law takes effect.
But not all are following the trend. Of the 13 blue chips
without double voting rights, nine including Renault
and BNP Paribas have proposed resolutions at upcoming
shareholder votes to maintain one share, one vote systems.
With the Florange law, the state will be able to maintain
its sway at Orange even if it decides to eventually sell down
its stake. State representatives hold three of 15 board seats at
Orange and the government chooses the chief executive, so state
influence is already strong.
France's state investment fund Bpifrance owns 11.6 percent
of Orange and the state owns 13.4 percent.
Selling down such holdings is a way for France to reduce
debt at a time of sluggish growth and pressure from Brussels to
balance the budget.
France has committed to selling 4 billion euros ($4.4
billion) worth of shares this year and Economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron pledged in October to sell between 5 and 10 billion euros
worth of state holdings in the next 18 months.
In March the state sold 4 percent of defence and aerospace
group Safran worth about 1 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9094 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)