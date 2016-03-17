PARIS, March 17 France's National Assembly adopted on Thursday a proposal to impose an additional tax on palm oil from 2017, a move that prompted an outcry from top producers Indonesia and Malaysia who called it discriminatory.

The additional levy will also apply to copra (coconut) and palm kernel oil, also commonly used in commercial cooking.

It would not concern cosmetics and biofuels - two sectors in which vegetable oils are widely used. ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Emile Picy, editing by Bate Felix)