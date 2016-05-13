(Repeats with no changes)
PARIS May 12 The French Senate on Thursday
adopted a revised version of its biodiversity bill in which
Senators scrapped a proposal to impose an additional tax on palm
oil and a deadline to ban on pesticides blamed for harming bees.
The decisions are not final as the two houses of the French
parliament now have to reach an agreement, or the bill will end
up at the National Assembly, which has the final word.
The Senate had introduced the additional tax on palm oil
used in food to encourage the sector to reduce the environmental
damage palm oil plantations can cause. The action was vehemently
opposed by leading producers Indonesia and Malaysia.
The National Assembly in March sharply reduced the extra tax
and excluded oils produced in a sustainable way.
The softening, supported by the government, was welcomed but
not enough to please the producers who still view the tax as
discriminatory.
The latest version of the biodiversity bill adopted by the
Senate on Thursday scrapped the additional tax on palm oil
altogether, with senators saying it could be against
international trade rules and that it would be more appropriate
in a finance legislation.
But the tax on palm oil can be reintroduced in the law at a
later stage, notably by the National Assembly.
The fate of another key proposal of the biodiversity law, a
ban on neonicotinoid pesticides, is also uncertain.
The government had expressed mixed feelings about the
proposal with Environment Minister Segolene Royal saying it
would protect bees while Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll
warned a unilateral French move on neonicotinoids could hurt
farmers in the EU's biggest crop producing country.
It since clarified its position and introduced on Thursday
an amendment requesting a study on substitution products to
neonicotinoids and delaying the ban to July 2020, against
September 2018 in the text adopted at the National Assembly.
But the Senate rejected the 2020 deadline saying a ban would
be "in total contradition with European law".
The EU limited the use of neonicotinoid chemicals, produced
by companies including Bayer CropScience and Syngenta
, two years ago after research pointed to risks for
bees, which play a crucial role pollinating crops.
