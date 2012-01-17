PARIS Jan 17 Two giant pandas flown into
France from China at the weekend appeared to be happily settling
into their new home on Tuesday and found time to snatch a moment
of intimacy against the romantic backdrop of the Chateau-strewn
Loire Valley.
Yuan Zi, whose name means "chubby", lost no time tucking
into his favourite meal of bamboo shoots in his new enclosure at
the ZooParc de Beauval near the Loire river, considered one of
the 15 most beautiful zoos in the world.
Meanwhile Huan Huan, or "happy", padded idly
around her new surroundings, apparently marking out her
territory, before joining her partner on a patch of bamboo for a
first display of affection on French soil.
Zookeepers Rodolphe and Delphine Delord are crossing their
fingers that cupid's arrow will strike the pair, who were reared
together and are still only three years old, even if it will be
some time before they hear the patter of tiny panda feet.
"They're not sexually mature yet", Rodolphe told Reuters.
"Even though they're genetically compatible, we'll still have to
wait three years before the first offspring. Then it will
probably be twins, as in 50 percent of cases with pandas."
Yuan Zi and Huan Huan were flown to France on a 10-year loan
from China in a traditional diplomatic gesture aimed at
strengthening ties with other countries.
China has been sending pandas abroad in a sign of goodwill
since the 1950s, and it is hoped Yuan Zi and Huan Huan will
further repair tensions between Paris and Beijing that began
when pro-Tibet activists disrupted the Olympic torch relay in
Paris in 2008, ahead of the Beijing Olympics.
President Nicolas Sarkozy has worked to smooth
relations since then, singling out China as a key partner
during France's G20 presidency last year and
welcoming President Hu Jintao with full state honours in late
2010.
Delord said the pandas were settling in better than could
have been expected, possibly helped by the fact the
temperature at Beauval is very similar to their habitat in
China.
Adult pandas can chomp through 40
k g of bamboo shoots a day, but diet should
also not be a problem at Beauval, where 20 varieties of French
bamboo are on offer for the new guests.
Even with the food and sleeping quarters to the pandas'
liking, that may not be enough to ensure successful mating, the
keepers noted.
Once sexually mature, female pandas are on heat for three
days a year and only respond to male advances for 24 hours in
that period, so finding the right moment will be key.
(Reporting By Vicky Buffery, editing by Paul Casciato)