PARIS, Nov 25 The hero of France's top movie
comedy of the moment is a French foreign minister who complains
about American isolationism and says the Germans must be
humoured - but above all kept off the U.N. Security Council.
One reason for the box-office success of "Quai d'Orsay" -
named after the 19th century palace by the River Seine where
France conducts its world affairs - is how closely it flirts
with real-life policy.
Another reason, underlined by a weekend poll showing
two-thirds of French mired in pessimism about the next decade,
is that it transports local audiences into a domain where their
country continues to flex real muscle.
November has been a torrid month for France, rapped by the
European Commission for failing to reform its economy and hit by
a new sovereign debt downgrade. Nationwide anger at rising taxes
has sparked often violent protests, notably by Breton livestock
workers up in arms over a planned road freight levy.
Yet abroad, it has exuded self-confidence and strength: it
played hard ball in major-power nuclear talks with Iran that
brought a landmark deal on Sunday; it is gearing up for a risky
new peace intervention in ex-colony Central African Republic;
and some 1,200 French troops took part in a NATO exercise in
eastern Europe - five times more than the U.S. contingent.
It would be just as premature to declare France an emerging
world superpower as it would be to pronounce the euro zone's
second largest economy beyond hope of repair.
But the disconnect between its domestic fragility and
international robustness is all too real - and is re-defining
French ties with strategic allies and trading partners alike.
"The logic is: 'I intervene, therefore I am'," said
Dominique Moisi, senior adviser at the French Institute for
International Affairs.
"The more France feels inferior economically, the more it
wants to be active diplomatically - it reminds it of past
greatness and is also popular with the French themselves."
WHY CHANGE?
This French paradox is all the more deep-rooted because it
stems from things that Paris cannot - or will not - change.
While the French are no fans of small government, there is
wide acceptance that public spending which consumes 57 percent
of national output is a drag on the economy. Yet no leader of
any political hue has dared bring it down meaningfully.
Strict labour law has given those with permanent contracts
some of the best worker rights in the world. That has distorted
the jobs market by encouraging more and more employers to offer
precarious temporary contracts - but reform is proving a long
haul as beneficiaries of the current system resist change.
Likewise, France's power on the world scene stems from a set
of circumstances which it is in no hurry to change.
France's permanent veto-wielding seat on the U.N. Security
Council next to those of the United States, Russia, Britain and
China was set in the U.N. Charter signed after World War Two.
That veto has given it real leverage in talks over Iran's
nuclear programme and just about every major international
affair. Talk of reform to replace the two European seats with
joint European Union representation has never got very far.
Like Britain, France has a strong army and a public opinion
historically inured to war. But France's 1958 constitution,
drawn up after the collapse of the short-lived Fourth Republic,
gives its presidents unparalleled leeway on defence matters.
Those powers allowed Francois Hollande to make a snap
decision in January to send French troops to Mali to head off an
al Qaeda-backed advance on the southern capital Bamako.
On Syria, while Britain's David Cameron lost a parliament
vote in August on military action and the United States' Barack
Obama finally backed away from a confrontation with Congress,
French jets were already on standby.
"In the Syrian conflict, the Gulf countries in particular
noted that the French decision to use military force was not
dependent on parliamentary approval," Bruno Tertrais, analyst at
the Paris-based Foundation for Strategic Research said.
"All three countries (France, Britain, the United States)
have security pacts in the Gulf but France is considered to be a
bit more credible politically."
French diplomats were furious at having to stand down their
forces at the last minute. The Syrian episode confirmed French
suspicions that the United States, no longer as dependent on the
Gulf for its energy, was less focused on the region.
That paved the way for the stance France took as defender of
Gulf and Israeli interests in the first Geneva talks with Iran
this month when it rejected a sanctions-freezing pact Foreign
Minister Laurent Fabius dismissed as a "fool's game".
Tehran and even some allies vented their frustration. The
country that a decade ago was branded "cheese-eating surrender
monkeys" by some in the United States for opposing the Iraq war
was now denounced as "gun-slinging frogs" by hard-line Iranians.
Yet the French line allowed Hollande to declare on Sunday
that the final Nov. 24 deal "respected all the demands made by
France". Proliferation experts agreed that new restrictions
imposed on Tehran in return for sanctions relief made it harder
for the Islamic state to acquire any atomic bomb.
CONTRACT-HUNTING FOR FRANCE
Influence brings friends - and trading partners.
With European growth prospects bleak, France has told its
diplomats to venture forth and seek business. Fabius wants to
beat former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's record of
circling the world 38 times during her 2009-2013 tenure: in 18
months, he has already managed 17.5 revolutions.
Hollande is at it, too. As with last week's trip to Israel,
he travels with an entourage of up to 50 CEOs from French
blue-chips such as nuclear firm Areva and defence
group Dassault.
"Every time we sign an engineering deal, it means French
jobs," Guillaume Pépy, the head of state rail company SNCF said
on the Middle East trip. "We hunt in a pack."
The campaign has had some notable successes: power
engineering group Alstom secured a 4-billion-euro
order for rolling stock - the biggest in its history - during
Hollande's trip to South Africa in October.
CAUTIOUS AT HOME
But trade diplomacy will not be enough to put the domestic
economy to rights. And France's high-profile policy stances risk
irking trade partners: now it has backed the Iran deal, it must
convince Israel and the Gulf states it did not go soft.
The real imponderable is why Hollande and his government do
not act with the same decisiveness at home as abroad.
True, unlike on foreign and defence issues, any major
domestic economic reform does have to go through parliament -
but then Hollande's Socialists have a majority in the lower
house where most legislative power resides.
There is also the risk of falling foul of trade unions who
could bring the country to a standstill. But the last time they
did that was in 1995; subsequent laws require them to maintain a
minimum service in areas such as transport and education.
Those close to Hollande say he is preoccupied by two main
dangers: the threat of an internal rebellion in the Socialist
Party he led for over a decade before becoming president; and
the risk of spontaneous street protests.
"The Turks got caught out by a row over a public park," he
recalled earlier this year of violent protests that exploded
over an urban redevelopment plan for an Istanbul park.
Such comments explain why Hollande has only tinkered with
France's deficit-laden pension system and allowed unions and
employers to strike a modest compromise accord on labour law
rather than imposing more ambitious reform.
A poor score for his Socialists in local and EU votes early
next year could prompt party allies to withdraw their support
unless he ditch reform altogether and buy growth with more
public spending. A survey by pollster BVA this month showed one
in two French already back a dissolution of parliament.
"Francois Hollande has understood this," said Moisi. "It is
much easier to deal with foreign powers than with certain
factions in the French Socialist Party."
