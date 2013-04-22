* Autolib car-sharing scheme hits 70,000 users
* French firms invest in battery cars, sales remain low
* Greens sceptical, demand financial and transport audit
* Bollore sees export to foreign city before year-end
By Michel Rose
PARIS, April 22 A fleet of little silver cars in
Paris is showcasing France's gamble on electric vehicle
technology in a project that backers say is even helping to
narrow the capital's social divide.
Modelled on the "Velib" bike-sharing programme, "Autolib"
has won 70,000 clients since its launch in late 2011. Drivers
pick up one of the electric cars at a recharging bay, make their
journey and leave it at another for other Parisians to use.
Conservatives intially attacked Autolib as a vanity project
of the Socialists who control the Paris city hall, but have
toned down their criticism as the scheme's popularity has grown.
Visiting mayors from San Francisco and Seoul have test
driven the French-built mini cars which are styled in Italy. But
Greens fear the 1,800-strong fleet may be drawing Parisians away
from public transport rather than from their petrol and
diesel-powered cars, and have demanded an audit of the scheme.
Autolib's backers make some bold claims. The project, they
say, is breaking down social and physical barriers between the
two million inhabitants of affluent central Paris and the other
eight million who live in the "banlieues", the often neglected
high-rise suburbs outside the "peripherique" ring road.
"There was a time when Parisians thought the banlieues were
where they sent their rubbish and built council blocks or
cemeteries," Paris transport councillor Julien Bargeton said.
"That relationship is changing, and Autolib shows that," he
told Reuters, estimating that about a third of all trips in the
electric cars take place between Paris and its outskirts.
Such assertions are hard to prove statistically. There is no
comprehensive study on travel between central Paris and the
outskirts to show how the proportion of Autolib trips compares
with those made by public transport or conventional car.
But Autolib, which is bigger than similar schemes in the
German cities of Berlin and Stuttgart, is undeniably a shop
window for French billionaire Vincent Bollore.
His Bollore group has invested two billion euros
in electric vehicle technology which still accounts for a tiny
proportion of car sales worldwide.
The four-seat mini sedans, styled by Ferrari- and
Maserati-designer Pininfarina, have become a familiar
sight parked in bays along the streets of Paris. For Bollore,
the project is an opportunity to show off the cars and win
export orders for their lithium-metal-polymer battery
technology.
This year the company plans to launch the system in two
other French cities, Bordeaux and Lyon, and list part of its
electric-car division on the Paris bourse.
A BIT CRAZY
Electric car development is a risky financial bet that
Bollore is willing to take. "This is a family-owned group. If we
had other major shareholders we would have never been able to do
that, it's a bit crazy," said Julien Varin, communications
director for Autolib at Bollore.
"We have got visits from mayors from all over the world,
journalists from Asian countries came over, the same from Latin
American countries. They look at it as a way to deal with
pollution in their cities."
While petrol-electric hybrids sell well, purely
battery-powered cars have yet to take off internationally. In
the United States, they accounted for just 0.1 percent of sales
last year. That proportion is higher in Norway at 3 percent of
car sales in February, but this system relies on big public
subsidies.
Exhaust pollution can be cut in countries such as Norway
that has abundant hydro electricity, but elsewhere battery cars
need to be recharged with power often produced by burning fossil
fuels. France relies heavily on nuclear power, itself
environmentally controversial.
Nevertheless, France's biggest auto groups Renault
and Peugeot Citroen are pushing the technology along
with Bollore, plus others such as Japan's Mitsubishi
and Tesla Motors of the United States.
Renault and its Japanese ally Nissan have bet billions of
euros on the four-wheeled Twizy electric scooter and the
mass-market Zoe.
AN "OLD PEOPLE" THING
By speeding up installation of thousands of charging points
around Paris, Autolib is giving hope to manufacturers who say a
dearth of public electric car chargers is holding back the
market.
"With Velib, Twizy and Autolib, various things have gone in
the right direction in France," said Francois Bellanger, head of
the Transit-City urban mobility think tank. "Everything has
contributed to this new ecosystem: the drive to be more
energy-efficient, the financial crisis and the fact that owning
a car is becoming an 'old people' thing."
Autolib users swipe their leather-cased plastic paycard on a
car's windscreen, hop in, set the GPS (sat nav) for the nearest
bay to their destination and drive off.
Charges are modest. An annual subscription costs 144 euros
($190) and users pay 5 euros per half-hour, far less than a taxi
ride. Repair costs are capped for drivers who crash the cars.
The scheme is part of the Socialists' drive to win an
unprecedented third term in Paris municipal elections next year.
Opposition conservatives mocked the scheme as a grandiose
vanity project when it was launched. However, their lead
candidate for the 2014 polls, former environment minister
Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet, has avoided criticising the majority
privately-funded scheme.
It costs Bollore 50 million euros a year to run Autolib,
while the city of Paris has invested 35 million euros in the
charging points.
TRAIN FOR LOSERS?
Critics say the scheme has done little to free up Paris's
already traffic-clogged boulevards, with many of its users now
taking an Autolib instead of using public transport.
"It's an illusion to think that by providing more cars you
can reduce traffic," said Bellanger of Transit-City.
The Greens, who voted against Autolib while remaining part
of Socialist Mayor Bertrand Delanoe's majority, have asked for
an audit on the scheme's finances and its impact on traffic.
"We remain very sceptical on Autolib," said Denis Baupin,
Green MP for Paris and transport councillor until last year.
Bargeton, his successor at Paris City Hall, responds that a
third of Autolib users who own cars say they will sell or won't
replace them when they go to the scrapyard.
Suburban transport links in Paris largely radiate from the
centre and banlieue residents often complain of difficulties in
moving from one outer district to another. But in the suburb of
Seine-Saint-Denis, scene of racial riots eight years ago, one
mayor says Autolib is helping his constituents to do just that.
"I've just finished a series of neighbourhood meetings,
everyone was talking to me about it," said Claude Capillon,
mayor of Rosny-sous-Bois municipality. "And you cannot help
noticing that there has been very little vandalism, none in
Rosny, not even a cable slashed."
Rosny pays just 7,000 euros per year over five years to
build and maintain its six Autolib stations, the rest being
heavily subsidised by the region.
After the riots erupted in 2005, former President Nicolas
Sarkozy promised a "Marshall Plan" to integrate the fringes with
the centre, partly by improving transport links thanks to a new
"Grand Paris Express" automatic metro network.
But the economic crisis has delayed the 30 billion euro
project, and the Autolib cars are an alternative to the
congested and tired RER suburban train network for young workers
who cannot always afford to buy a car.
"It's a dream to be able to stop using the bloody RER," said
a young driver in Rosny who gave his name only as Habib. "The
cars are clean, you can go out with friends until late and not
look like a loser taking the train back to your suburb."
Benjamin Marsiglia, 28, owner of a sports consultancy firm,
said the silent Autolib cars were surprisingly responsive to
drive and the most practical way of getting around the city.
"I sold my car when I moved to central Paris. I love nice
cars, but in Paris it would get scratched every 2 minutes ...
And it's not really practical to take the metro with the big
suitcase I have today," he said before catching a long-distance
train at the Gare du Nord terminus.
Bollore has said it expects to announce a similar deal with
a major city outside France this year, but Varin declined to say
which and noted it was early days for a project which has run
into some unexpected problems.
"We learnt all sorts of lessons already - things like how to
deal with pigeon droppings between May and July, when we have to
refill 2,000 wind-screen fluid reservoirs a day," he said.