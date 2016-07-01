PARIS, July 1 IMF chief Christine Lagarde said
on Friday the Paris Club of creditor nations should not get into
the business of handling debt restructurings of government bonds
held by sovereign wealth funds and other state entities.
The Paris Club traditionally handles restructurings of debt
owed by sovereign borrowers to its members on the basis of
intra-governmental loans.
In a speech to be delivered at a conference to mark the 60th
anniversary of the Paris Club, Lagarde noted a spike in
sovereign bond issues over the last decade that had been bought
by foreign government entities and sovereign wealth funds.
She said such debts were akin to private claims since they
were held for investment purposes rather than as classic
intra-governmental loans that the Paris Club traditionally
treats when restructurings are needed.
"To be clear, I do not see scope for treating sovereign
bonds held for investment purposes in the Club. These cannot be
accorded the seniority enjoyed by official claims extended for
public policy purposes," Lagarde said.
That could rule out the Club playing a role in tricky cases
such as the restructuring of a $3 billion Eurobond issued by
Ukraine and which is the subject of a lawsuit with Russia before
the courts in London.
