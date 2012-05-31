PARIS May 31 Shareholders of France's Safran rejected a proposed golden parachute for the head of the state-controlled aerospace group as the government called on investors to take a similar stance at Air France-KLM's annual meeting on Thursday.

The vote is the latest shareholder backlash in the so-called "shareholder spring", which has led to revolts over executive pay at annual general meetings and cost the chief executive of British insurance group Aviva his job.

Just over half of Safran shareholders voted against awarding Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Paul Herteman two years of pay and an additional pension when he steps down. He was paid 1.43 million euros ($1.77 million) last year.

Pierre Moscovici, France's new finance minister under Socialist President Francois Hollande, welcomed the decision. The state, which owns 30 percent of Safran, opposed the additional remuneration.

"The government is thus again giving a strong signal of its will for change on the question of remuneration," Moscovici said in a statement, adding that the Finance Ministry would propose new rules on compensation for company executives very soon.

France's new government has said it will flesh out plans to cap the pay of top executives at state-controlled companies by mid-June. Hollande pledged during his election campaign to limit senior executives' salaries to a maximum of 20 times that of their lowest-paid employee.

In Britain, Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron has promised legislation this year to tackle high executive pay and leant on bosses to give up bonuses at banks that were partly nationalised in bailouts after the 2008 financial crisis.

Moscovici said earlier on Thursday that the state would also reject a 400,000 euro sum paid to former Air France-KLM CEO Pierre-Henri Gourgeon at the carrier's annual shareholder meeting on Thursday. The airline is 15.9 percent state-owned.

In an interview with France Inter radio, he called on Gourgeon to reimburse the payment, which was made in return for him agreeing not to work for a competitor for three years.

Gourgeon received a golden parachute of 1.125 million euros plus the 400,000 euro sum after being ousted in October because of the poor performance of the company. He received an annual salary of 750,000 euros plus a bonus of 263,000.

"Indeed, morally Pierre-Henri Gourgeon should himself pay it back," Moscovici told France Inter. "The bonus has already been paid, but we are saying very clearly that this is not the right thing to do."

Air France-KLM CEO Jean-Cyril Spinetta told shareholders that while the payment would probably be rejected at the meeting, Gourgeon had the legal right to keep it.

Spinetta added that it was justified because Gourgeon had been approached by several competitors, notably Gulf carriers. ($1 = 0.8069 euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by James Regan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)