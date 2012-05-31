* Air France-KLM, Safran shareholders reject CEO payouts
PARIS May 31 Shareholders of Air France-KLM
and Safran voted against big pay-offs for
chief executives at the part French state-owned groups as public
resistance to lucrative executive pay grows on a continent
traumatised by financial turmoil.
Four-fifths of Air France-KLM shareholders opposed a 400,000
euro sum paid to ex-CEO Pierre-Henri Gourgeon, who also received
1.125 million euros when he was ousted in October following the
airline's poor performance. The stock lost 71 percent last year.
Just over half of shareholders in aerospace group Safran
voted against awarding Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Paul
Herteman two years of pay and an extra pension when he steps
down. He was paid 1.43 million euros ($1.77 million) last year.
The moves, encouraged by the government, are the latest in a
series of revolts over pay at annual general meetings as part of
the so-called "shareholder spring", which has seen the chief
executive of British insurance group Aviva lose his job.
Governments in France and the UK are among those who have
promised to get tough on top executive pay as voters grow weary
of bank bailouts and the impact of government austerity measures
on spending power as the euro zone debt crisis drags on.
France's new Socialist government has said it will flesh out
plans to cap the pay of top executives at state-controlled
companies by mid-June. President Francois Hollande pledged in
his election campaign to limit senior executives' salaries to a
maximum of 20 times that of their lowest-paid employee.
In Britain, Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron has
promised legislation this year to tackle high executive pay and
leaned on bosses to give up bonuses at banks that were partly
nationalised in bailouts after the 2008 financial crisis.
Pierre Moscovici, France's new finance minister under
Hollande, earlier welcomed the Safran shareholder vote while
calling for similar action at Air France-KLM. The state owns 30
percent of Safran and 15.9 percent of Air France-KLM.
"The government is thus again giving a strong signal of its
will for change on the question of remuneration," Moscovici said
in a statement.
Ex Air France-KLM CEO Gourgeon was given the additional
400,000 euros in return for not working for a competitor for
three years. He received an annual salary of 750,000 euros plus
a bonus of 263,000.
Current Air France-KLM CEO Jean-Cyril Spinetta told
shareholders that Gourgeon had the legal right to keep the
money, adding that it was justified because Gourgeon had been
approached by several competitors, notably Gulf carriers.
In an interview with France Inter radio earlier on Thursday,
however, Moscovici called on Gourgeon to reimburse the payment.
"Indeed, morally Pierre-Henri Gourgeon should himself pay it
back," Moscovici told France Inter. "The bonus has already been
paid, but we are saying very clearly that this is not the right
thing to do."
Hollande said before his election that several measures were
needed to restore fairness in France, a dig at predecessor
Nicolas Sarkozy, whose policies Hollande alleged favoured the
rich.
The measures included a top income tax rate of 75 percent on
income above 1 million euros, in addition to the senior
executive pay cap.