PARIS Dec 7 France will not schedule a bicameral parlimamentary vote for a constitutional budget-balancing rule while the opposition Socialist Party remains opposed to the idea, government spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse said on Wednesday.

"There can be no question of holding a vote unless the opposition changes its position," Pecresse a news briefing after a weekly cabinet meeting.

Sarkozy's efforts to get a fiscal rule enshrined in the constitution have been thwarted by left-wing opposition, but he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday they would seek EU backing by March to have such clauses put into law across the euro zone.

Pecresse said France would take all necessary budget measures in light of 2012 economic growth, echoing Prime Minister Francois Fillon who said on Tuesday that deficit-cutting measures could be tweaked depending on 2012 data.