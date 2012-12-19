PARIS Dec 19 Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday that France must revamp its pension system by 2017 to ensure that it remains fully funded as a previous reform did not go far enough.

Asked if France needed a new pension reform during the next four years, he told RTL radio: "It seems to me that we will have to return to this subject ... There will no doubt be a retirement (reform) but it will have to be fair."